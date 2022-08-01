"I carry this whole place" - AEW star takes a shot at interim World Champion Jon Moxley

Sammy Guevara has taken a shot at Jon Moxley. Taking to Twitter, the former TNT Champion posted a photo taking a subtle dig at the interim AEW World Champion.

For weeks, Jericho has been feuding with The Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston. Guevara and Tay Conti recently joined the former Inner Circle leader.

Taking to Twitter, The Spanish God posted a photo of himself alongside Moxley and took a subtle dig at him:

"I carry this whole place," tweeted Guevara.

Check out Sammy Guevara's tweet below:

Guevara was victorious over Dante Martin in a singles match on the Fight For the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite. This was The Spanish God's comeback match after the brutal Blood And Guts Match between the Jericho Appreciation Society and The Blackpool Combat Club.

Before joining the JAS, the former TNT Champion feuded with Scorpio Sky and lost the same title to him in a brutal Ladder Match.

Jon Moxley was recently criticized by Konnan for bleeding in AEW

Jon Moxley won the interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view after defeating New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Moxley has been bleeding a lot in his recent matches, even at non-AEW events. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized him:

"Save it for when you need it. You don't use it so much that now when you use it, people don't give a f**k," said Konnan.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



We are ready for this main event!



Jon Moxley VS. El Desperado



LIVE on



#NJPW #njMayhem



Barbed wire! NO DQ!!We are ready for this main event!Jon Moxley VS. El DesperadoLIVE on @FiteTV Barbed wire! NO DQ!! 👀 We are ready for this main event! Jon Moxley VS. El Desperado LIVE on @FiteTV! #NJPW #njMayhem https://t.co/LxAXo5nmIB

The WCW veteran further mentioned that Moxley doesn't need to bleed in matches and that it's not necessary for him:

"Moxley it's not necessary dude. Not go over, you're the champion. You had a physical match. You knew who Rush is and it was going to be a physical match which you like,'' he added.

Moxley recently bled in one of his most recent matches against Konosuke Takeshita. He also competed in a gruesome No Disqualification Match against El Desperado at NJPW's Music City Mayhem show.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far