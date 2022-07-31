"People don't give a f**k now"- Wrestling Legend slams Jon Moxley for bleeding unnecessarily in AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan has slammed Jon Moxley for bleeding when it's not necessary in All Elite Wrestling.

Moxley has been living up to his ''Purveyor of Violence'' moniker in AEW. During his days as Dean Ambrose, Moxley pointed out that the one thing he missed in WWE was blood.

The Death Rider has surprisingly bled in every bout since the infamous 'Anarchy in the Arena' Match in May. There were times when he lost copious amounts of blood, leaving his fans worried.

More recently, Moxley getting busted open in his title defense against Rush stirred a suppressed discussion. Many fans opined that he has been bleeding too often lately.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan alarmed the former WWE Champion about the backlash of bleeding too often:

"Save it for when you need it. You don't use it so much that now when you use it, people don't give a f**k," said Konnan. (3.43-3.49)

The WCW legend further advised Moxley to refrain from blood in obvious physical bouts:

"Moxley it's not necessary dude. Not go over, you're the champion. you had a physical match. You knew who Rush is and it was going to be a physical match which you like,'' he added. (4.19-4.32)

Disco Inferno also weighed in on Jon Moxley's bleeding spree

Moxley locked horns with Rush in his second title defense after retaining the AEW gold against Brody King. The White Bull wasted no time by ambushing the 2-time AEW World Champion before he could enter the ring.

The match turned out to be a hard-hitting affair as expected. The two men kept the fans on their feet with brutal strikes and near falls. Jon Moxley retained his title after El Toro Blanco passed out from his Bulldog Choke.

During the same podcast, Disco Inferno mentioned that Moxley bled unnecessarily in a solid outing:

"They didn't need the blood because all the rest of the work was very solid. It was completely unnecessary," said Inferno. (3.34-3.42)

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley responds to the matter.

What's your take on Moxley's bleeding as of late? Should he keep wearing the crimson mask ahead? Let us know in the comments below.

