AEW star takes a shot at Sammy Guevara ahead of Dynamite

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF recently took to Twitter to rant about his co-worker Sammy Guevara. MJF has been aiming shots at multiple stars and fans using his Twitter account.

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will be a huge night for AEW star Sammy Guevara.The Spanish God is set to lock horns with TNT champion Miro in a title match.

Sammy did a small go home promo on his vlog recently where he stated that the match against Miro will be one of the biggest matches of his career. Sammy also tweeted that he would either win the TNT championship or die trying in his upcoming match, which gives great clarity on how important the match is for him.

But MJF, who saw the video on Twitter, didn't hold back from ranting about his former opponent. The salt of the Earth replied to the video, which was posted by a fan on Twitter with some harsh words for Sammy. You can view the tweet here.

When MJF and Sammy Guevara locked horns in AEW

MJF and Sammy Guevara have faced each other in the past. The last time the two faced each other was at an AEW Dynamite show on June 30 2021.

Prior to the match Maxwell was very active on Twitter and continuously mocked Sammy Guevara in his tweets. MJF also shared some childhood photos of Sammy just to make him embarrassed.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Dear Sam,



I’m gonna make you do something you’ve never done before on June 30th.



Professionally Wrestle. Dear Sam,



I’m gonna make you do something you’ve never done before on June 30th.



Professionally Wrestle.

Also Read

In the end, Maxwell won the match against Sammy in a controversial finish which involved Chris Jericho and Shawn Spears interrupting the match. Fans were as disappointed with the finish as the match until then was a treat to watch for wrestling fans.

Sammy Guevara and MJF are currently involved in two different storylines, therefore fans don't expect these two to clash again in the near future.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Daniel Wood