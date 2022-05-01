AEW star takes out The Young Bucks, Tay Conti, and Sammy Guevara after TripleMania XXX main event

AEW star Penta Oscuro isn't afraid of the odds stacked against him as he took out The Young Bucks, Tay Conti, and Sammy Guevara all by himself after TripleMania XXX main event.

Hijo del Vikingo & Fenix faced off against The Young Bucks in the event's final match. While the fight featured a lot of back and forth, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks was eventually able to pin Vikingo after executing a Meltzer Driver.

The segment didn't end there as the winning duo attacked Fenix & Vikingo while being joined by Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti.

In a surprising turn of events, Penta Oscuro ran into the ring and cleared the attackers out. Shockingly, he also put down Tay Conti with a powerful superkick.

The segment ended with the former AEW Tag Team Champion hugging his brother Ray Fenix. It remains to be seen what the repercussions of this encounter will be.

Penta Oscuro, alongside Death Triangle, recently started a feud in AEW

With the return of Ray Fenix to AEW, Death Triangle reunited to stand together against the House of Black.

Malakai Black and his stablemates recently attempted to remove Fuego Del Sol's mask on last week's episode of Dynamite. However, Penta Oscuro appeared on the entrance ramp with PAC and distracted the House of Black while Ray Fenix sneaked up behind them to start a brawl.

The standoff between the two teams indicates a feud brewing between Death Triangle and House of Black. The AEW stables may face off again in a tag team match soon. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how their story progresses.

Do you think House of Black will prevail over the Death Triangle?

