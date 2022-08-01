"What a fight" - AEW star Tay Conti reacts to Amanda Nunes' incredible bantamweight championship win at UFC 277

AEW star Tay Conti has reacted to Amanda Nunes' win at UFC 277.

Nunes won the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship by beating Julianna Nicole Peña in a brutal fight.

Taking to Twitter, Conti expressed her excitement over Nunes' win, as she became a UFC Double Champion.

"Amanda Amanda Amanda !!!!! What a fight," Conti tweeted.

Conti is currently a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society alongside her fiancé Sammy Guevara. The faction also consists of several former WWE stars including Jake Hager and recently added Anna Jay to their ranks after the former Dark Order member assisted Jericho in beating Eddie Kingston.

Conti last competed in an AEW ring back at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last year, when she teamed up with Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian in a losing effort to Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

Earlier this year, Conti unsuccessfully challenged Jade Cargill for her TBS Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view.

However, the 27-year-old is the reigning AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion, a title she won alongside Guevara at AAA TripleMania XXX: Monterrey.

Amanda Nunes is currently a double champion in the UFC

Amanda Nunes previously lost the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship to Julianna Peña at UFC 269, after the latter submitted The Lioness to become the new champion.

This was Nunes' first loss in the promotion since 2014 when she was beaten by Cat Zingano.

At UFC 277, Nunes completely decimated her opponent in a highly anticipated rematch. The newly crowned UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion is also the reigning UFC Women's Featherweight Champion.

During Nunes' first reign as the Bantamweight champion, she successfully defended the title against Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, and even defeated current WWE Superstar, Ronda Rousey.

