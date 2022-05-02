"Your girl will be jealous" - Tay Conti says AEW star posts more about her than his girlfriend 

AEW star Tay Conti recently sent a message for newly-crowned TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, saying he posts more often about her than his girlfriend.

Conti and her boyfriend Sammy Guevara have been engaged in a feud with Sky, Ethan Page, and American Top Team for a few weeks now. At last week's Dynamite, The Spanish God lost his TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky, despite the best efforts from Tay Conti to help him retain the gold.

On the brighter side, the couple had a memorable end to the week as they won the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles at TripleMania: Monterrey. Later in the show, Guevara and Conti showed up after the main event, where they joined forces with fellow AEW stars The Young Bucks to attack Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Fenix.

However, Penta Obscuo soon came to assist Fenix and Vikingo and laid down Tay Conti with a brutal superkick to the utter shock of fans. TNT Champion Scorpio Sky recently shared a GIF of the spot on Twitter, prompting Conti to retaliate back by writing that he was posting more about her than his girlfriend these days.

"Sky your girl will be jealous, you post more about me than about her," tweeted Tay Conti

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti could soon have a mixed tag team match in AEW

Though Guevara lost his TNT Championship recently, the feud pitting him and Tay Conti against Men of the Year and American Top Team is far from over. For those unaware, on AEW Dynamite's April 20th episode, The Spanish God agreed to give Scorpio Sky a shot at the TNT Title in exchange for a mixed tag team match.

This bout would feature Conti and Sammy Guevara going to war against Paige VanZant and either Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page. Considering VanZant also made her presence felt during the TNT Championship match last week by assisting Sky, it's only a matter of time before the mixed tag team bout materializes.

What do you make of Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's on-screen pairing in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

