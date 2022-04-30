AEW star Tay Conti takes a massive dig at former MMA professional

AEW stars aren't afraid to roast each other on social media, as Tay Conti proved earlier today in a tweet directed at Paige VanZant.

In the past couple of weeks, the two All Elite stars have been embroiled in a feud involving Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky as well. With the TNT Title changing hands thrice in less than two months, the rivalry between the two groups has reached new heights recently.

On this week's Dynamite episode, the Spanish God faced off against Scorpio Sky for the AEW TNT Championship in a ladder match. The contest quickly descended into chaos, with Paige VanZant & Tay Conti interfering and coming to blows. Amidst all this commotion, Scorpio was able to pick up the win and regain the title.

Conti recently shared a clip on Twitter where she pointed out VanZant's punches during the segment. The Brazilian star then took a not-so-subtle shot at the latter's MMA and Boxing career:

"She is the PROFESSIONAL PUNCHER lol. If you don’t put in the effort, your career in pro wrestling will suck as much as your mma and boxing one."

Conti and Guevara are expected to face off against Scorpio & Paige soon in an AEW mixed tag team match. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who comes out on top in the impending brawl.

Tay Conti recently wanted a rematch with former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida

Recalling her title match against Hikaru Shida last year, Tay Conti recently shared a tweet to show interest in a rematch.

The two stars put up arguably one of the best matches in the AEW Women's division last year on Dynamite. The bout saw Shida displaying her impressive martial arts skills against Conti, who also answered with equal ferocity. In the end, the reigning champion was able to retain her title.

Replying to a GIF shared by Shida, Conti named the match her favorite so far:

"Let’s do this again champ!!! For sure my fav match .."

Recently, Hikaru Shida lost a grudge match against Serena Deeb. Considering the storylines Shida and Conti are involved in right now, they are not likely to clash anytime soon. However, the match might happen after they are done with their current feuds.

