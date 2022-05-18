"The chick from OnlyFans" - Former WWE star takes a massive shot at AEW star Paige VanZant

Tay Conti fired shots at Paige VanZant, saying she does not believe the former MMA star can handle the AEW schedule.

The Brazilian star and VanZant have feuded since the latter assaulted the former, signing her AEW contract on Conti's prone body. The two were supposed to compete in a mixed-tag match also involving Sammy Guevara and The Men of the Year, but that has not taken place yet.

During a recent appearance on Rasslin', Conti stated that she wanted to fight the former UFC star but the latter is never there. In contrast, the Brazilian star is present on AEW programming and social media.

“What’s her name again, the chick from the OnlyFans? Paige VanZant, waiting on her. She signed, never here, waiting on her. I do both, I am here, I’m on Instagram, she can’t handle it, that’s not on me. So, you guys need to complain with her. You guys need to hate her, not me, because I am here doing my job,” said Conti. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Tay Conti teased future plans involving AEW star Sammy Guevara

Speaking on the same edition of Rasslin, Conti spoke about future plans for her and The Spanish God in AEW. She stated that big things are coming, which the world will not be prepared for.

While she would not reveal anything, Conti proclaimed it didn't matter as people would hate her and Sammy anyway:

“You all just wait for the next couple of months, the world is not prepared, they’re not ready. You think we are going to giveaway like this? Just don’t be ready, you guys are going to hate anyway.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Conti also said that she would like to challenge Thunder Rosa for the Women's World Championship in the future.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when Tay Conti and Paige VanZant finally have their awaited match. It will also be interesting to see the former UFC star fares inside the Squared Circle.

