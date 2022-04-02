×
"Piece of sh*t" - AEW star Tay Conti trashes veteran manager by calling him a 'sexist' 

Tay Conti recently called out a veteran manager on social media
Modified Apr 02, 2022 05:45 PM IST
AEW star Tay Conti has trashed Dan Lambert following his promo on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

On the show, Lambert, alongside Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant, took shots at Conti and Sammy Guevera. Following this, the couple went on to destroy Lambert's car with sledgehammers.

Taking to Twitter, a furious Conti called Dan Lambert a sexist and claimed that she was not ashamed to talk about the photo she had posted. Conti wrote:

"Dan is a piece of sh*t, a sexist. If I’m a bad person bc I fight against it, so be it. Aren’t we in 2022? Tell me why I need to be ashamed of the photo I post when in the 90’s this was BAD**S for guys? I’m not ashamed of talking about s*x bc im a women, F**K OFF !"

Check out Tay Conti's explicit tweet at this link.

.@sammyguevara & @TayConti_ leaving #DanLambert with a physical reminder of what happens when you cross them! You mad @scorpiosky/@OfficialEGO /#DanLambert/@paigevanzant? Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/852bIah2LM

Tay Conti has joined forces with Sammy Guevara in his feud against Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert, and others

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara lost the AEW TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky. After several exciting title defenses against Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin, Guevara's second reign as the TNT Champion came to an end.

Shortly after Sky's win over Guevara, former UFC fighter Paige VanZant also got herself involved in the feud, as she came face-to-face against Tay Conti. VanZant eventually went on to sign a contract with AEW and could very well make her in-ring debut against Guevera's partner.

To bad brother, I went back to the hotel in a Mercedes SUV with the best driver @JaxBoz twitter.com/scorpiosky/sta…

As far as The Spanish God is concerned, he will aim to become a three-time TNT Champion by earning a potential rematch against Sky at some point down the road.

The pair of Guevara and Conti have also started to team up together outside of AEW. At the recent AAA Gira Aniversario 2022 show, the couple teamed up to secure a huge win over Black Danger & Viva Van, Dinamico & Sexy Star II in a three-way match.

