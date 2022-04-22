"Let's do it again" - AEW star Tay Conti wants a blockbuster rematch with former rival

AEW star Tay Conti recently took to Twitter to share her interest in a rematch with Hikaru Shida, while reminiscing about their previous match for the Women’s World Championship a year ago.

For those unaware, Hikaru Shida retained her All Elite Women's Championship against Tay Conti in a tremendous match last year on Dynamite. The two stars put on, arguably, one of the best women's title matches in Dynamite history.

Shida recently shared a GIF showcasing a particularly spectacular move from their bout, stating that it was one of her favorite matches. Tay Conti also chimed in:

"Let’s do this again champ!!! For sure my fav match .."

You can check out the tweet here:

Tay Conti wants to wrestle outside of AEW

Conti and her partner Sammy Guevara are currently feuding with American Top Team. The couple's recent challenge might soon land them in a mixed tag team match against Scorpio Sky and Paige VanZant.

However, the Brazilian star has plans beyond All Elite Wrestling. Even before the AEW x NJPW Supershow was announced, Tay Conti expressed her interest in wrestling in Japan.

Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome @TeamAwesome418 Adam Cole defeated Jay Lethal

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti challenged Scorpio Sky & Paige Van Zant to a Mixed Tag Team Match Adam Cole defeated Jay LethalSammy Guevara & Tay Conti challenged Scorpio Sky & Paige Van Zant to a Mixed Tag Team Match https://t.co/oQen0DknK9

With the announcement of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, there is a chance that Tay Conti's wish might come true. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if she faces the formidable Japanese wrestlers in the June 26th event.

Do you think Tay Conti will get a rematch with Hikaru Shida? Sound off in the comments!

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Angana Roy