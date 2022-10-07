AEW star Tay Melo destroys fan for making a cold-hearted offensive comment about Sammy Guevara

AEW star Tay Melo recently took to Twitter to hit back at a fan for making a highly offensive comment regarding her husband, Sammy Guevara.

Following the unfortunate passing of Sara Lee, the wrestling community sent their heartfelt condolences to the former WWE Tough Enough winner's family.

Similarly, Melo also took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the shocking development.

"Today is a horrible day. Hug your loved ones, life is too fragile!!! thinking about Sara !! A lot of prayers for Cory and the kids !!!" wrote Melo.

In response to her post, Twitter user @KingHood1k made an offensive comment. A screengrab of the now-deleted tweet can be seen below:

BmorLax @BMorf33 @taymelo For everyone asking what the tweet was. Super uncool of that guy for saying something like that especially with all the bs Sammy is going through! @taymelo For everyone asking what the tweet was. Super uncool of that guy for saying something like that especially with all the bs Sammy is going through! https://t.co/bgADzLeECT

Melo responded to the comment against her husband by sending a two-word message.

"F**k you." wrote the AEW star.

Check out Tay Melo's tweet at this link.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are enjoying their AEW runs as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo joined the Jericho Appreciation Society a few months ago.

The couple previously feuded with the American Top Team while being portrayed as babyfaces. However, following adverse reactions from fans, AEW decided to reunite Guevara with his former Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho.

On the other hand, Melo reunited with her close friend Anna Jay A.S (formerly known as Anna Jay), who joined the Jericho Appreciation Society and parted ways with The Dark Order.

Earlier this week, Guevara was again in the news for his alleged altercation with Andrade El Idolo. The two men reportedly got into a backstage scuffle, with El Idolo being sent home.

Later the same night, The Spanish God teamed up with The Ocho to win the main event of Dynamite over Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson in a tag team match. On the upcoming edition of Rampage, Melo will team up with Anna Jay A.S for a tag team match against Madison Rayne and Skye Blue.

What are your thoughts on Guevara and Melo's on-screen pairing? Sound off in the comments section below.

