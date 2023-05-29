AEW star Tay Melo posts a heartwarming message after announcing she's pregnant

Heading into his four pillars match for the AEW World Championship, Sammy Guevara made his entrance with his wife and fellow star Tay Melo. To everyone's surprise, using cue cards, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child. Tay Melo recently took to Twitter to send a message regarding her announcement.

After the pair started dating in January last year, they brought their romance to AEW and got engaged in June 2022. The couple got married in August and are now going to celebrate parenthood.

Following the announcement, Tay would take to Twitter to state that she and her husband are currently winning in life and that she is proud of him.

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo

We winning in life. I’m so proud of you Baby Guevara is on the wayWe winning in life. I’m so proud of you @sammyguevara !!! Baby Guevara is on the way ❤️ We winning in life. I’m so proud of you @sammyguevara !!! https://t.co/aZ138cuJRC

Tay was part of a lot of storylines involving Guevara, including his reign as TNT Champion, when the pair would wreak havoc on the rest of the roster. Guevara competed for the top prize in the promotion tonight at Double or Nothing. Despite not winning the title, he put on a valiant effort.

He has consistently been one of the top performers in the company and once again proved his worth in the main event. The former TNT Champion received an offer from MJF during the bout to lay down for the pin in exchange for money. However, he tricked MJF into accepting the offer before attempting a roll-up pin.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our heartiest congratulations to Tay Melo and Sami Guevara.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes