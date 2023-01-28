AEW star teases a massive rematch with Kenny Omega; mocks him over not having WWE Superstars by his side 

Former world champion Kenny Omega was recently challenged by an AEW star.

Omega had previously faced the Murderhawk Monster in a Falls Count Anywhere match, which also involved Jon Moxley and KENTA. Despite the odds, Archer put up a commendable offense against the three others, taking everyone down in the ring at one point.

Taking advantage of the no-disqualification stipulation, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson assisted The Cleaner in setting up his One-Winged angel finisher. This finally put Archer down, allowing Omega to pick up the victory.

The assistance from The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) leading to Archer's loss apparently still bugs him. Taking to Twitter, the Murderhawk Monster urged Omega to face him again, this time without The Good Brothers.

"We can Run it back one day. No Good Brothers this time," Lance Archer tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Kenny Omega will respond to the challenge soon.

Lance Archer previously aired his frustration with his AEW booking

The Murderhawk Monster's prolonged absence from AEW has caused the star to question his run in the promotion.

In a previous episode of the Busted Open podcast, Lance Archer spoke about how he worked in the promotion. He further acknowledged that no one was to blame for his situation.

"Everybody lets something out here and there, once in a while. There was a little angst coming out. Like I said in the promo, I come in and kick ass, I don't kiss ass. I do my part. Now it's up to other people...I don't want my frustration to come across as I'm being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could and should be doing. It kind of boils over once in a while. It's not a knock on anyone in particular, it's just the situation at hand," Lance Archer said. (H/T :Fightful)

As of now, only time will tell when Archer returns to the active AEW scene in the future.

