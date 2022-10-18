Top AEW star shares cryptic post to seemingly tease non-wrestling project with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods

AEW star Adam Cole has been away from the ring for a long time, leaving many to wonder if and when the former NXT star will return. However, Cole recently took to social media to tease an upcoming project with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods.

Woods is known for his in-ring talent alongside Big E and Kofi Kingston in The New Day, but he is also an avid gamer and host of the popular YouTube channel "UpUpDownDown."

One person who was an active part of the channel during his time in WWE was Adam Cole, who took to both Twitter and Instagram to tease the beginning of a potential reunion with his former colleague.

"#DaParty," Cole tweeted.

"Da Party" was a popular group comprised of Woods, Cole, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze and current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, who frequently collaborated with each other on videos during their time away from the ring.

With Cole still not cleared to compete in All Elite Wrestling due to injury, will fans see more shenanigans like in the video below? Only time will tell!

Adam Cole @AdamColePro When life gives you lemons…just party. When life gives you lemons…just party. https://t.co/4EwN7TPZ7t

Could Adam Cole's AEW career be over?

As previously mentioned, Adam Cole hasn't wrestled since the end of June 2022, where he sustained a concussion during the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at Forbidden Door.

Cole had also been working hurt with a torn labrum. He decided not to have surgery, and instead rehab his injured arm so that it could heal naturally. However, it might not matter if recent reports are to be believed.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I mean, it’s a concussion, it’s a bad concussion, real bad concussion. But I have not heard, I don’t know. He’ll be back when he’s cleared.



It could be tomorrow and it could be never”



- Dave Meltzer on Adam Cole’s injury

(via WOR) “I mean, it’s a concussion, it’s a bad concussion, real bad concussion. But I have not heard, I don’t know. He’ll be back when he’s cleared. It could be tomorrow and it could be never”- Dave Meltzer on Adam Cole’s injury(via WOR) https://t.co/NmpNT8bcSw

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer spoke recently about when Cole could return to AEW, with the esteemed journalist stating that Cole's concussion is very unpredictable, and that he could be cleared soon or maybe never again.

When do you think Adam Cole will be back in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

