AEW star teases reuniting with former faction 16 months after unexpected betrayal

An AEW star teased joining the Dark Order after betraying them in 2022. The star in question is Anna Jay.

Anna joined The Dark Order on the August 27, 2020, episode of Dynamite and was part of the stable for almost two years. She left the faction to join Jericho Appreciation Society during a match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. The star is currently aligned with "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker.

On the latest episode of Being the Dark Order, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver offered the 25-year-old star to return to the group. The latter revealed she had been thinking about returning before Daddy Magic interrupted and declined the offer.

"I have been thinking about it and you know what...," said Anna Jay.

Konnan once suggested AEW star Jack Perry to appear more often with Anna Jay

WCW veteran Konnan revealed that the feud between Perry and Hook looked amateurish which took place during July 2023.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan said that Perry should be seen more with his girlfriend, Anna Jay, in AEW to add to the latter's character.

"I just thought this was very quick, and it looked kind of amateurish. I know it's storyline progression, but there was nothing there to hook me to invest in or want to see more. Bro, he should be like you said, the Hollywood [moniker].... He already had his shirt open all the way, you know, wear some chains, wear some stunner shades. You know, come out with your girl [Anna Jay] dressed to the, you know, hot catsuit with a fur whatever, you know what I'm saying? I mean, he just looks like just a normal guy," Konnan said.

In Anna Jay's latest bout, she teamed up with the Outcasts in a losing effort against Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Skye Blue on AEW Rampage.

