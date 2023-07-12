"Come out with your girl" - Konnan advises AEW heel to bring his girlfriend dressed in a hot catsuit on TV

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing feud between 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and Hook in AEW.

At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II, a disgruntled Jack Perry turned heel on his partner Hook after failing to dethrone IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada. This marked the first time the 26-year-old has embraced the villain role. It ensued at the cost of his friendship with Hook.

Taz's son has since been eyeing revenge on the man who betrayed his trust. Last week, Perry staked his claim on the FTW title during an interview with Tony Schiavone, but a vengeful Hook chased him out of the building.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan described the segment as "amateurish" and said the two men did nothing to get him invested in their storyline.

The former WWE star also advised AEW to insert Anna Jay into the feud:

"I just thought this was very quick, and it looked kind of amateurish. I know it's storyline progression, but there was nothing there to hook me to invest in or want to see more. Bro, he should be like you said, the Hollywood [moniker].... He already had his shirt open all the way, you know, wear some chains, wear some stunner shades. You know, come out with your girl [Anna Jay] dressed to the, you know, hot catsuit with a fur whatever, you know what I'm saying? I mean, he just looks like just a normal f**king guy," Konnan said.

He added:

"She should already be doing that dude [On if Anna Jay should be managing Jungle Boy]. She should have been in that car with him," he added. (5:52 onwards)

Check out the full episode below:

Will HookHausen reunite in AEW?

Danhausen has been friends with Hook since last year. The two even formed a strange dynamic called 'HookHausen,' which surprisingly became one of the most entertaining acts on TV programming in no time.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager suggested that the inclusion of Danhausen into the Jungle Boy-Hook feud could make things interesting:

"Danhausen has a unique character. I think him and Hook together were good and I think they can actally bring Danhausen in on this angle with Hook and Jungle Boy. I think he may fit in," Mantell said.

It's almost a foregone conclusion that the company is building towards a first-time-ever match between 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and Hook for the FTW Championship. AEW All In in London could be an ideal stage for the two up-and-coming talents to face each other.

Will Jungle Boy insert his girlfriend Anna Jay into this feud? Only time will tell.

