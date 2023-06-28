Hook breaks silence after Jungle Boy's betrayal at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 

AEW fans rubbed their eyes in disbelief as Jungle Boy Jack Perry flattened Hook with a thunderous lariat at Forbidden Door. In light of the betrayal, the reigning FTW Champion sent a chilling message to his former tag team partner regarding an impending judgment.

Jack Perry squared off against NJPW star SANADA for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the popular cross-promotional event in Canada. Despite putting up a valiant effort, the AEW star failed to dethrone the Japanese stalwart.

Amid echoing fans' applause, Hook helped Jungle Boy walk up the ramp after the bout. However, the applause quickly turned to boos as the former Jurassic Express member ambushed the 24-year-old sensation with a vicious lariat. Mocking fans with his babyface hand-waving pose, the former Tag Team Champion made his intentions clear by lifting the FCW title.

Hook's father, Taz, recently tweeted a backstage clip of The Cold-hearted Handsome Devil's response to Jungle Boy's actions.

"Jack. You f**ked up," said Hook.

A fired-up Hook voiced the same warning to Jack Perry as issued by his father, leading to speculations of the Hardcore legend coming out of retirement.

Jim Cornette shares his opinion regarding Hook's future in AEW

Hook has been among the rare performers to walk the walk as he did on his AEW debut in December 2021. The second-generation star quickly caught the attention of wrestling fans with his unmatched presence, unique look, and sheer in-ring brilliance.

The current FTW Champion has never failed to enthrall fans with his no-nonsense persona and performances. However, while many feel that the undefeated star is a future AEW World Champion, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette feels differently.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the former WWE manager opined that Tony Khan's ''questionable bookings'' would hurt Hook's momentum.

"Hook’s if it was just athletic ability, uniqueness, difference, and a kind of a strange appeal to the young folks, Hook’s future is bright. But he’s with a company that his booking will be questionable at best and you won’t see him regularly," said Cornette. [From 00:48 - 01:11]

AEW Superfan @SuperFanAEW @boy_myth_legend @730hook Huge question for you guys?! Do you think that Hook will finally lose a match, when he eventually wrestles Jungle Boy Jack Perry?!! #AEW Huge question for you guys?! Do you think that Hook will finally lose a match, when he eventually wrestles Jungle Boy Jack Perry?!! #AEW @boy_myth_legend @730hook https://t.co/m02Sgs28oG

The Jungle Boy has yet to respond to the stern threat of the cold-hearted devil. It will be interesting to see how their animosity shapes up further in the coming weeks.

