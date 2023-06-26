Taz has a three-word reaction to his son Hook being betrayed by AEW star Jungle Boy

AEW star Jungle Boy Jack Perry has officially turned heel after attacking his partner, HOOK, after losing to SANADA at Forbidden Door II. HOOK's father, Pro wrestling legend Taz, has now taken to social media to threaten Perry for his actions.

Jungle Boy was initially highly praised during his run alongside Luchasaurus, but once the star captured gold, fans began to turn on him. He managed to regain popularity when he feuded with Christian Cage, but ultimately online fans continued to criticize him, and many urged him to turn heel instead.

It seems that Jack Perry finally took their advice, due to attacking HOOK after his match. However, he might have to deal with Taz now too, who

"HE F**KED UP," Taz tweeted.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Additionally, Danhausen also chimed in, assuring the young AEW star that he'd never have betrayed him.

"HOOK, Danhausen would never do what Jangleman Jack Jerry did," Danhausen tweeted.

Wrestling Observer notably reported on Jungle Boy's pending heel turn before Forbidden Door II. Due to this, it seems that the promotion will push to make him a major heel star instead, which might in turn be because of how the crowd has reacted to him for months.

Jungle Boy and AEW star Danhausen had a bit of a back-and-forth online

The pairing of HOOK-Hausen was potentially far more praised than when Jack Perry teamed up with the second-generation star. The two also seemingly formed a friendship, as he notably defended his friend's honor online after the vicious attack on him.

Jungle Boy notably caught wind of Danhausen claiming that he'd never betray HOOK, and clapped back, criticizing his matches.

"What, have a good match? F**k you," Perry tweeted.

Check out the full uncensored tweet here.

However, the AEW star didn't simply leave it there and reminded Perry that he lost to SANADA.

"Did you win," Danhausen tweeted.

While some fans and wrestling peers are upset that Jungle Boy turned on HOOK, Eric Bischoff seemed to have some gripes about how it all played out. He recently took to Twitter to briefly react to it. The veteran claims fans will know his assessment soon, but it seems like the heel turn didn't play out as well as some believe.

