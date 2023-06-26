WWE veteran Eric Bischoff to AEW star's heel turn: "Couldn’t crack an egg with a hammer. WTF?"

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff ridicules an AEW champion following his surprise heel turn tonight on the Forbidden Door II pay-per-view.

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry had accepted Sanada's open challenge for his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match. The match was made official for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

FTW Champion Hook accompanied the former AEW Tag Team Champion to the ring. The 26-year-old wrestler put up a tough fight. But despite all his efforts, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion managed to retain his title.

Following the match, Hook entered the ring in an attempt to show some support for Jack Perry. As the two walked back to the entrance ramp, the latter turned on Hook and hit him with a clothesline. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry laid out Hook and walked away.

Following this segment, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the heel turn. He claimed that Jack Perry was way too soft and thus was flabbergasted about his heel turn.

"Watching the Forbidden Door PPV so we can cover it tomorrow on 83 Weeks. Here’s a teaser: Jungle Boy couldn’t crack an egg with a hammer. WTF @83Weeks #ForbiddenDoor," Eric Bischoff tweeted.

Hook's father and WWE veteran Taz also warned Jack Perry that his son will return and get his revenge.

