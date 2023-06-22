Major AEW star reportedly set for a massive heel turn

AEW's massive roster could be in for a huge change very soon if a report from Wrestling Observer is accurate. Jungle Boy Jack Perry has established himself as a major babyface, but Dave Meltzer believes that he could turn heel this weekend.

Perry is set to face NJPW's SANADA during this weekend's Forbidden Door II pay-per-view. Fans were initially outraged online to see the pairing, but if Meltzer is correct, there could be a method behind the feud.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Jungle Boy will likely turn heel during his match against SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II.

It's currently unclear if this is insider information or just some speculation on Meltzer's part.

Disco Inferno recently commented on the possibility of Jungle Boy turning heel someday and suggested that he be paired with a heel manager. Ironically, the WCW veteran might just get his wish.

SANADA had some harsh words to say about Jungle Boy ahead of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II

Many fans initially wanted to see a far bigger name take on SANADA for his championship, like Jon Moxley. However, it seems that the NJPW star might just agree with these fans.

During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, SANADA expressed disappointment at having to face Jungle Boy this weekend:

"I have no knowledge of Jack Perry. It's sad to see someone like that challenge for the IWGP. Is an open challenge really that easy to decide? It's the IWGP, I think it's worth more than the AEW Championship."

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



SANADA's open challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship has been answered by Jungle Boy Jack Perry!



Can Perry leap to the top of a mountain that SANADA took seven years to ascend?



#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor SUNDAY on PAY PER VIEW!SANADA's open challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship has been answered by Jungle Boy Jack Perry!Can Perry leap to the top of a mountain that SANADA took seven years to ascend? #ForbiddenDoor SUNDAY on PAY PER VIEW!SANADA's open challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship has been answered by Jungle Boy Jack Perry!Can Perry leap to the top of a mountain that SANADA took seven years to ascend?#AEWxNJPW https://t.co/OVp660UOT3

It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old will turn heel during the pay-per-view, but SANADA has already built some tension between him and Jungle Boy, which might just add the much-clamored-for storyline fans have been asking for.

