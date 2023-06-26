4-time WWE champion to come out of retirement after 17 years?

With ''Jungle Boy'' Jack Perry leveling his ally, HOOK, with a thunderous lariat at Forbidden Door 2023, speculations have been running rampant about the possibilities of a former WWE legend lacing his boots again. The star in question is none other than HOOK's father, Taz.

With his vicious suplexes and choke holds, Taz was a one-man wrecking crew with the meanest streak back in the day. In his illustrious 19-year in-ring career, The Human Suplex Machine cemented his legacy as one of the most legitimate competitors ever. Having earned most plaudits during his ECW days, the seasoned veteran stamped four title reigns during his WWE stint.

The pro wrestling legend was the one to introduce the FTW Championship to the world in 1998. The black-and-orange title became synonymous with the three words that the ECW original imbibed in his persona, FTW (F*** The World). The unsanctioned title was reinstated by AEW President Tony Khan, with the former WWE commentator presenting the title to Brian Cage in 2020.

Following the attack on his son, Taz had a short yet direct message for Jungle Boy. The concise reaction could hint towards the veteran donning his boots again, leading to speculations rising exponentially on social media.

It's worth noting that the AEW commentator had previously denied any plans of coming out of retirement. He last wrestled in 2006 against Jerry Lawler on an episode of ECW. However, a dad-son program against Jungle Boy and another potential heel from their respective pasts would be exciting to watch.

As one of the most popular and proven phrases in wrestling goes, ''Never Say Never.''

WWE legend reflects on flourishing further in his career after coming out of retirement

The last few years have been monumental in terms of several legendary names making their comebacks after being forced to retire. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage is one such performer who has been making strides in AEW.

Captain Charisma was forced into early retirement in 2014 due to several concussion-related issues. However, the wrestling legend returned in style after seven years and has since competed in both WWE and AEW.

On the Swerve City Podcast, the veteran weighed in on being able to wrestle again.

"Me coming back from being retired, it's huge. It's like a gift. I'm back and able to close this chapter on my own instead of being told it's done. For me, I just want to do quality work. I'm very confident and okay and content with who I am as a performer and where I've been and where I'm going," said Christian.

There have been numerous successful father-son storylines in AEW and WWE recently. It will be interesting to see if Taz joins forces with HOOK in the near future.

