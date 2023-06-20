"It's like a gift" - WWE legend speaks on coming out of retirement after 6 years

WWE legend and current AEW star Christian Cage has had somewhat of a career renaissance over the past few years since he came out of retirement, and he recently opened up about being active again.

Cage was forced into an early retirement back in 2014 due to a series of concussion-related issues that left him unable to compete in the ring. But over six years later, he was able to wrestle again in both WWE and AEW.

Speaking on the "Swerve City Podcast," Christian Cage told fellow AEW star Swerve Strickland that being able to wrestle again after being told he could never lace up another pair of boots is something he sees as a gift.

"Me coming back from being retire, it's huge. It's like a gift. I'm back and able to close this chapter on my own instead of being told it's done. For me, I just want to do quality work. Whether it's promos or in the ring. I'm very confident and okay and content with who I am as a performer and where I've been and where I'm going. Wherever I am on the show, I just do my best to make that segment entertaining and great, and I try not to do too much more. I just want to do quality work." said Christian Cage. (H/T Fightful)

Andy H. Murray 🐊 @andyhmurray I still don't think Christian Cage is getting the flowers he deserves for this AEW run. His character is a slimey, despicable rat of a man. The Final Burial was tremendous.



I am as excited for his next story with an up-and-coming babyface as anything else in AEW at the moment. I still don't think Christian Cage is getting the flowers he deserves for this AEW run. His character is a slimey, despicable rat of a man. The Final Burial was tremendous.I am as excited for his next story with an up-and-coming babyface as anything else in AEW at the moment.

Since beginning the second run in his career, Christian has had a lot of success, and not all of that has been in AEW. During his feud with Kenny Omega in 2021, Cage won the Impact World Championship, which he held until October of that year.

Christian Cage isn't the only AEW star who has been forced to retire before

Over the years, doctors have diagnosed wrestlers with a number of conditions that led them to call it quits on their in-ring careers.

Funnily enough, a number of these previously retired wrestlers have found themselves in All Elite Wrestling, and a lot of them are enjoying success.

Bryan Danielson famously had to retire back in 2016 but was cleared to wrestle just two years later, and since joining AEW in 2021, he has been a staple of the main event scene.

Sting was also forced to hang up his boots back in 2015 following a serious neck injury he suffered in a match against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions. However, he was able to step back into the ring in 2021 and has also been a regular in the ring for AEW. Saraya fka Paige also had to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury, but she made her debut in AEW in 2022 and soon began wrestling.

Which other wrestlers would you like to see perform one more time? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes