AEW star teases tag team match against Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo

Darby Allin would love to face Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo in a tag team match alongside Sting in AEW.

Ric Flair made his first wrestling appearance since his WWE release when he showed up at AAA Triplemania XXIX as Andrade's manager.

Ric Flair appears at TripleMania in the corner of Andrade El Idolo pic.twitter.com/Jab0GePYHJ — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 15, 2021

Andrade faced AEW world champion Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship. Ric Flair got physical in the match as he chopped Omega before locking Konnan in a figure-four leglock.

We may not have gotten an Andrade win, but we did get Ric Flair laying Konnan out with a chop and stereo Figure Four's, so all is well in my books#TriplemaniaXXIX pic.twitter.com/Y0rLdTVYzi — Spencer Love (@SpennyLove) August 15, 2021

When asked by Metro about facing the Nature Boy and Andrade in a dream tag match alongside Sting, Allin said that it "would be fun."

"Yeah, that’d be fun! Anything is possible, I feel. You’ve just gotta be patient and see what goes down, and where the wind takes you," Darby Allin said.

Sting and Darby Allin faced 2.0 in a Texas Tornado match that marked The Icon's return to TNT after 20 years. Sting took a double powerbomb through a table and got right back up before locking in a double Scorpion Death Lock for the win, proving he can still offer something in the ring.

Sting and Ric Flair have a very storied history

Ric Flair and Sting have one of the most iconic rivalries in wrestling history. The duo holds a unique wrestling record in the first and the final episode of WCW's weekly show Nitro.

Sting and Ric Flair were involved in numerous classics, especially at WCW Great American Bash, Starrcade and Clash of Champions. Sting was also involved in multi-man feuds against various iterations of Ric Flair's Four Horsemen.

Their last match came in TNA in 2011 in a Legends Match, with a victory allowing Sting the opportunity to face Hulk Hogan. Sting won the match against Naitch and the two have never wrestled each other since.

Ric Flair is 72 and it is probably for the best that he sticks to a non-wrestling role, but if Sting and Flair mix it up again, it'll be a great nostalgia hit.

