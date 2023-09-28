AEW star thanks Cody Rhodes for bringing him into the company

WWE star Cody Rhodes has done a lot of work to improve the visibility and the environment of professional wrestling and is highly respected all around the world. An AEW star recently thanked The American Nightmare for getting him a job at All Elite Wrestling.

The name in question is The Butcher who performs in All Elite Wrestling alongside his tag team partner, The Blade. The duo debuted for the company in November 2019, by attacking Cody Rhodes on an episode of Dynamite.

In a recent interview with Sam Roberts, The Butcher thanked Cody Rhodes and revealed how they finally signed with Tony Khan's promotion.

“Cody was the man. There was weird things that kind of happened at that time. ROH was going to bring us in with Tyler Bateman as a six-man, they wanted us to come in and take the belts from Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King. We were communicating back and forth with that and they wanted us to do it in Texas. They did these Texas shows and then out of nowhere, we hadn’t signed anything yet, and those Texas shows got canceled. I remember being like, this is bad dude, we got to pull out. It was kind of weird because me and [The Butcher] kind of argued because he’s been in wrestling for so long, and I want him to have what he needs. He’s such a great person, and he deserves to be with one of the big companies making money in wrestling. I was like, this is bad, bad juju, we gotta like back away. I think a week later, get a call from Cody and he’s like, ‘Hey, will you guys come into AEW and do some stuff?’" H/T:[Fightful]

WWE veteran Jim Cornette predicts Cody Rhodes' opponent if Roman Reigns faces The Rock at WrestleMania

Earlier this year at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes fell short of capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, it seems that Rhodes was heading in a direction where he wanted to finish the story but this may not be in the way we assumed.

Jim Cornette, on his Drive-Thru podcast, fantasy booked a way for The American Nightmare to finish the story.

"What about this? Do you think Cody gets his match against Roman at the Royal Rumble, and The Rock is there to police, maybe even as a surprise? I mean I'm not saying kayfabe the biggest star in the world but maybe to stop the evil Bloodline members from doing something. Cody wins the title, and now it is Roman and Rock, one one-on-one to restore the dynasty" [9:53-10:20]

Cornette's co-host Brian Last seemed to agree and clarified what the final picture for WrestleMania would look like in this case:

"Boom! Now you got a double main event, one night for each night at WrestleMania" [11:05-11:10]

