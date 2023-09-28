Cody Rhodes to feature in upcoming anime series: Where and how to watch

Cody Rhodes has come a long way in his wrestling career. From playing the role of Stardust on the mid-card to being the main event of WrestleMania 39, he turned his fortune through sheer hard work and resilience. This has resulted in The American Nightmare becoming one of the most popular names in wrestling.

While fans and the media always want to get their updates on Cody Rhodes, it seems as if the wrestler is now a popular name in the anime industry as well. To the surprise of many, Rhodes is set to feature in an upcoming anime titled "Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix."

This upcoming anime featuring Cody Rhodes will be released on October 19, 2023. The series will be available on Netflix. On social media platform X, Rhodes shared the trailer of the anime.

In the clip, The American Nightmare's anime version is seen running to attack while his head explodes. Detailing the same in his caption, Rhodes wrote:

"I went boom Thanks @adishankarbrand for thinking of me and sliding me into your world, cheers to the next time!"

It will be interesting to see WWE and anime fans review this show.

Jade Cargill recently detailed Cody Rhodes' influence on her signing with WWE

Earlier this week, WWE had a busy time on social media after Triple H and the Stamford-based promotion confirmed Jade Cargill had signed with them. The announcement of Cargill's arrival was great news to those awaiting the same since her arrival was long rumored.

During her appearance on The Masked Man Show, Jade Cargill detailed Cody Rhodes' influence on her making the decision to join WWE. She called him a phenomenal man and said she saw what the business did for him. The former TBS Champion said:

"He was top three, and not third. He is a phenomenal man. I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see any difference for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision."

Cargill and Rhodes share a good relationship and worked a match together in AEW. Jade Cargill had teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag team match, which the former team won.

Apart from that, the 31-year-old also trained in Rhodes' wrestling academy, The Nightmare Factory.

