Jade Cargill says Roman Reigns' former rival encouraged her to leave AEW for WWE

Jade Cargill recently signed with WWE, and the announcement left many people astounded. In an interview, she revealed that Cody Rhodes played a huge role in her decision to make the jump.

The two stars have a history going back to their time in AEW. In the former TBS Champion's first match in the Tony Khan-led promotion, she teamed up with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to take on The American Nightmare and Red Velvet in a mixed-tag team match, which she and Shaq won.

Speaking to David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide on The Masked Man Show, Jade Cargill stated that her relationship with Cody Rhodes was a factor in her decision to sign with WWE.

"He was top three, and not third. He is a phenomenal man. I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see any difference for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision," said Cargill. (H/T Fightful)

Jade Cargill on if she thought she hit a ceiling in AEW

The 31-year-old star was part of AEW for two years, and she went on to become the first-ever TBS Champion. She was also undefeated for the majority of her run in the promotion.

During the interview, Jade Cargill was asked if she thought she hit a ceiling in AEW. She responded by saying:

"I wouldn't say it's a ceiling. I would just say that the route I wanted to take was different and the route I wanted to embark on was different. I didn't see, over there, where I could fit it. The only way I could do it was coming to the WWE Universe. I bet on myself and I made the best decision coming here."

Cargill has the potential to become a big star in WWE. It'll be interesting to see what the company has planned for her.

