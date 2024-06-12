AEW star threatens Samoa Joe and former champion after backstage incident

An AEW star has threatened Samoa Joe and another former champion after a backstage incident on a recent show. The talent in question is Ari Daivari.

Daivari is a member of The Premier Athletes, alongside Tony Nese, Josh Woods, and their manager, Mark Sterling. The faction recently suffered a vicious backstage attack at the hands of Samoa Joe and HOOK on June 8, 2024, days after Nese and Daivari antagonized the duo on Dynamite. The beatdown was filmed by HOOK's ally and former NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata.

Sterling has since revealed that The Premier Athletes would not press charges against Joe and The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil and teased a confrontation with the latter on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Ahead of the June 12, 2024 edition of the Wednesday-night flagship show, Ari Daivari took to X/Twitter to send a message to The Samoan Submission Machine and the former FTW Champion. His post also featured a picture of himself and Nese posing on the turnbuckle.

"You don't look like a Premier Athlete by eating Funyuns. After we beat some respect into Hook and Joe, we'll make sure all the chips are permanently removed from catering. No one needs that c**p," Daivari tweeted.

What Ari Daivari has been up to lately in AEW

Ari Daivari gained prominence as a wrestler in WWE, where he competed primarily in the Cruiserweight division and wrestled stars such as Tyler Breeze, current TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali, and reigning AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. He was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, although he briefly returned to the company to work as a producer in 2022 before being let go again.

Daivari made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2021 on Rampage, in a losing effort against Dante Martin. He returned to the promotion the following year, competing mainly on AEW: Dark as a member of The Trustbusters. He began teaming with Tony Nese towards the end of the year, and the duo, alongside former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods, were formally repackaged as The Premier Athletes earlier this month. Nese and Daivari defeated Dante Leon and Trip Jordy on Collision last week.

It remains to be seen how The Premier Athletes retaliate against HOOK and Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite.

