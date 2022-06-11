"I was totally unhappy" - AEW star Toni Storm clears the air about her WWE departure

Toni Storm recently dispelled rumors about burnout causing her to leave WWE for AEW, stating the real reason was completely different.

Toni left WWE in December 2021, and her entry into the All Elite scene in March 2022 had fans hyped. The star had built a significant reputation, putting her in the spotlight upon AEW debut. She also won her first match, taking down The Bunny in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

Unfortunately, Toni's departure from WWE was a sordid affair. In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, she reflected on her decision, explaining how burnout wasn't the reason for her exit.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, I was totally unhappy, I wasn’t burnt out… Not that I am complaining and obviously I don’t want to bury the place at all, I don’t want to say anything bad, because to be honest, I am really grateful for the whole thing,” Storm said.

Furthermore, she also expressed her frustration with her former's company's lack of respect for her time and effort.

“It was just the overall frustration, the lack of respect for my time and my effort. I want to give this everything I’ve got, I want to give this my whole life, my whole being… but you’re making it frigging difficult, and I just lost it and I quit, and I just told them, ‘I am so unhappy, I need out.’” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While she had a less than pleasant time in Vince McMahon's company, Toni seems to have found a better ground in AEW. Only time will tell how her run in the All Elite scene unfolds in the coming weeks.

The Former WWE star may have a big feud coming up soon

While Toni storm hasn't built up much momentum since WWE, she may be gearing up for the top gold in AEW soon.

On this week's Dynamite, Thunder Rosa defeated Marina Shafir in a title defense match. The latter didn't take the loss well as she beat down the AEW Women's Champion after the match.

Interestingly, Toni Storm came to her rescue. The segment ended with Toni handing the belt back to Rosa after a moment of hesitation, hinting at a future feud.

The AEW Women's World Title is an ambitious goal for a fresh wrestler on the All Elite roster. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how Toni progresses to confront Thunder Rosa if the opportunity arises.

