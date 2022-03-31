Internet explodes as Toni Storm signs with AEW

Former WWE star Toni Storm made her AEW debut on Dynamite this week. The Australian star made her entrance earlier, much to the delight of Columbia, South Carolina fans.

Storm was revealed as the mystery opponent of The Bunny in the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. She quickly made a statement as she defeated The Bunny to advance to the next round of the qualifiers.

Twitter took note of the former SmackDown star's debut. Fans were happy to see Storm back in the squared circle after her sudden WWE departure last year. Some of them were even requesting a match between her and Jamie Hayter.

Check out the reactions below:

You can check the full results of Dynamite here.

Toni Storm won her first match in AEW on Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, Storm faced The Bunny in the opening contest of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. During the match, The Bunny initially got the upper hand as she drove Storm's face to the steel ring post. The former inflicted further damage as she hit the clothesline on the Australian star outside.

However, Storm quickly bounced back as she delivered a series of thunderous chops and drove the AFO associate to the turnbuckle.

She also hit a hip attack on The Bunny while the latter was stuck in the turnbuckle. Storm proceeded to hit the boot on the former and executed the Fisherman Suplex for a near-fall.

The Bunny quickly bounced back as she hit the Death Valley Driver to the Australian Star, only for a near-fall.

Storm finished the match off with a Storm Zero finisher to The Bunny to seal her first victory in AEW. She has advanced into the next round of the tournament.

What are your thoughts on Toni Storm's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments below.

