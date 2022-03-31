×
Internet explodes as Toni Storm signs with AEW

The AEW debut of Toni Storm met with various reactions from the community.
Modified Mar 31, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Former WWE star Toni Storm made her AEW debut on Dynamite this week. The Australian star made her entrance earlier, much to the delight of Columbia, South Carolina fans.

Storm was revealed as the mystery opponent of The Bunny in the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. She quickly made a statement as she defeated The Bunny to advance to the next round of the qualifiers.

Twitter took note of the former SmackDown star's debut. Fans were happy to see Storm back in the squared circle after her sudden WWE departure last year. Some of them were even requesting a match between her and Jamie Hayter.

Check out the reactions below:

Toni Storm is one company vs another.Nothing is above her happiness. Enough said. https://t.co/PGaeE7NOcZ
This guy was SO hyped for Toni Storm #AEWDynamite https://t.co/mI135hKe6n
I’m still not over Toni Storm in AEW. 🖤📸 @Speedy_Photo https://t.co/DCUNAqqgNs
“Toni Storm was never good anyways” https://t.co/VQAeZFcAQm
TONI STORM LOOKS SO HAPPY AFTER WINNING HER DEBUT MATCH IN AEW AHH https://t.co/vJr7SiWIH0
The day Toni Storm and Jamie Haunter collide. Uffffffffff just ufffffffffff https://t.co/taGgmwqibx
#AEWDynamite #AEW Tony Khan adding"Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayter Match" https://t.co/LAdMKpZ4wU
@melissax1125 People don't realize how decorated Toni Storm is! https://t.co/Ko7LltojfX
Here me out.. Jamie Hayter vs Toni Storm https://t.co/ylJWoRXsxi
She missed this, and we all missed her. Welcome back, #ToniStorm! 🤘 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/SC4mSzRRT8
just want to remind everyone ab the time mjf admitted his crush on toni storm https://t.co/7iVUDB4kUJ
imma be honest, a toni storm vs. jamie hayter match would straight up take me out LMAOOO https://t.co/5HR7MOTsvd
Us about to say something about Toni Storm then remembering we’re on probation#AEWDynamite https://t.co/XkpJ31RdNB

You can check the full results of Dynamite here.

Toni Storm won her first match in AEW on Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, Storm faced The Bunny in the opening contest of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. During the match, The Bunny initially got the upper hand as she drove Storm's face to the steel ring post. The former inflicted further damage as she hit the clothesline on the Australian star outside.

However, Storm quickly bounced back as she delivered a series of thunderous chops and drove the AFO associate to the turnbuckle.

She also hit a hip attack on The Bunny while the latter was stuck in the turnbuckle. Storm proceeded to hit the boot on the former and executed the Fisherman Suplex for a near-fall.

Hip attack by #ToniStorm! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/lEF9nzyxLp

The Bunny quickly bounced back as she hit the Death Valley Driver to the Australian Star, only for a near-fall.

Storm finished the match off with a Storm Zero finisher to The Bunny to seal her first victory in AEW. She has advanced into the next round of the tournament.

What are your thoughts on Toni Storm's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
