AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Recap, Grades - Former SmackDown Superstar debuts, big babyface turn teased (30th March 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite would feature the promotion's newest acquisition making her debut in the Owen Hart Tournament's qualifier match against The Bunny. Plus, Jon Moxley would be in action at the show, taking on Jay Lethal. Also, CM Punk would compete against Max Caster, while Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo would hope to settle their long-standing differences.

CM Punk vs. Max Caster on AEW Dynamite

The match on AEW Dynamite started with The Second City Saint displaying his technical superiority over Caster, targeting his shoulder. The Acclaimed member finally found an opening in the match as he methodically attacked CM Punk's back. Max Caster then hit a Fishermanbuster for a close count.

Both performers go to the top rope, from where Punk delivered a Hurricarana on his opponent and followed it with a Bulldog for a two count. Taking advantage of a distracted referee, Anthony Bowens makes some timely interference, allowing Caster to go the top rope for a Diving Elbow drop, but Punk quickly moved aside.

After this, CM Punk hit a Piledriver and followed it by locking Caster in the Anaconda Vice to secure the win on AEW Dynamite.

CM Punk defeated Max Caster

Grade - B

Post-match, Punk made his intentions about challenging for AEW Championship clear, no matter who the champion is, whether it's Hangman Page or Adam Cole.

In a backstage segment, MJF and FTR were being interviewed by Tony Schiavone. The Salt of the Earth tried to put over The Pinnacle as a group, but Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood didn't seem enthusiastic about it.

Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

Lethal offered a handshake before the match on AEW Dynamite, but Jon Moxley wasn't interested. The two performers started things with some quick reversals, with Mox firmly having locked Lethal in a side headlock. The former AEW Champion slapped Jay Lethal, leading to the two men exchanging brutal elbows.

They took to the top rope, where Lethal pushed Moxley, with the latter falling between the ropes. The former IMPACT Wrestling star followed it up by hitting a back-to-back Top Rope Suicidas to find his back into the bout. Moments later, Jay Lethal hit a Supersplex on his opponent.

Back from the commercial break, Moxley and Lethal looked visibly exhausted as they exchanged punches. The former AEW Champion hit a brutal Lariat on his opponent, turning him inside out. Jay Lethal covered and went to the top rope, but Moxley quickly brought him down and attempted a Paradigm Shift in vain. Lethal then delivered a beautiful Elbow Drop for a very close call.

Moments later, after a failed cradle pinfall attempt, the former AEW Champion hit a Paradigm Shift out of nowhere to secure another win on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley defeated Jay Lethal

Grade - A

Post-match, Jon Moxley offered a handshake to Jay Lethal, with the latter accepting it, though he looked crushed after losing the bout.

FTR vs. Austin and Colten Gunn on AEW Dynamite

Before the match started, MJF came out and joined the commentary team. Dax Harwood and Colten Gunn began things in the match, but the latter tagged in his brother, Austin, even before landing any offense. Harwood then tagged in Cash Wheeler, who single-handedly took down the Gunn Club.

FTR unleashed some tag team offense on Austin Gunn, but Billy Gunn then attacked Wheeler, taking advantage of a distracted referee. The Gunn Club gained an advantage in the match as they isolated Wheeler. Back from the commercial break, The Gunn Club continued wearing down Cash Wheeler, but the latter somehow managed to tag in Harwood.

Backstage, Wardlow made his way into the arena through the crowd after laying down the security on the outside. However, Mr. Mayhem was finally stopped by the officials at the ringside. Back in the ring, Harwood had a face-off with Billy Gunn, but Cash Wheeler took him down just in time, after which FTR hit a big rig on Colten Gunn to score the win on AEW Dynamite.

FTR defeated Gunn Club

Grade - B +

Post-match, MJF ran into the ring to celebrate with FTR, but the former AEW Tag Team Champions weren't very pleased with him.

Backstage, Chris Jericho was with his Jericho Appreciation Society stablemates as he boasted about people across the globe wanting to join the faction. However, they were soon attacked by Santana & Ortiz and Eddie Kingston. The Mad King brought Jericho into the ring, where he laid him down with a Lights Out.

Jake Hager and Daniel Garica then came out to join Jericho and 2pointO, and they collectively took out Kingston and Proud & Powerful, thanks to their numbers advantage. The first-ever AEW Champion began hitting Eddie Kingston with a belt as he looked in pain, after which he took The Mad King with a Judas Effect.

Backstage, Mark Sterling revealed that he had chosen Leva Bates as TBS Champion Jade Cargill's 30th opponent, but the champion wasn't pleased. Sterling then said Cargill could face Marina Shafir, which she seemingly accepted.

Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

Danielson and Yuta began things with some old-school grappling and reveals, with William Regal praising the Best Friends member on commentary. Wheeler Yuta hit a stunning Dropkick on The American Dragon to finally find an opening in the match, after which he locked in the Inverted Figure Four.

Bryan Danielson gained back control of the match during the commercial break as he methodically wore down Wheeler Yuta. The American Dragon and Yuta were trading some brutal chops back to the live broadcast. The Best Friends member was then kicked out of a Full Nelson Dragonsuplex.

Danielson then unleashed many elbow shots and attempted to lock in the Cattle Mutilation on Yuta, but the latter reversed into a quick pinfall. The former WWE Champion then hit a running knee, after which he hit a Piledriver and then locked in his submission maneuver on Yuta for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson defeated Wheeler Yuta

Grade - A -

Adam Cole, with Hangman Page's AEW Championship, and reDRagon, with Jurassic Express's AEW Tag Team Championships, addressed the fans. The Panama City Playboy said Page, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus were not present tonight as they were embarrassed their titles were taken away from them.

Moments later, Hangman Page's music hit as he came out in a Tesla. He entered the ring and fought off all three performers in the ring. When he was about to hit the Buckshot Lariat on Adam Cole, reDRagon pulled their stablemate out of ring.

However, Jurassic Express then came out to help Hangman Page as the three recovered their stolen titles.

Next, AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa addressed the fans, saying that she was the first-ever Mexican-origin champion and praised AEW for putting women's wrestling on the map. She next called out Nyla Rosa, terming her a bully, and urged her to step up to her.

Backstage, Cash Wheeler made FTR's intentions about winning the ROH and AEW Tag Team Titles clear. Dax Harwood then officially laid down a challenge to The Young Bucks to determine the best tag team in the world.

Toni Storm vs. The Bunny on AEW Dynamite (Owen Hart Tournament qualifier)

The former NXT UK Champion was the surprise debutant as she came out to a loud pop from the San Antonio crowd. Though Storm was firmly in control of the match in the opening moments, The Bunny gained an advantage after she sent Toni Storm face-first into the ring post.

Back from the break, Storm and The Bunny were trading punches, after which the former hit a Lariat to find her way back into the match. The former SmackDown star then hit a boot and followed it with a Fisherman Suplex for a close count. The Bunny then hit a Death Valley Driver on Storm for another near pinfall.

After a few more quick reversals, Toni Storm hit the Storm Zero on The Bunny to secure a decisive win on AEW Dynamite.

Toni Storm defeated The Bunny

Grade - C

Backstage, Nyla Rosa, alongside Vickie Guerrero, sent a warning to Thunder Rosa, seemingly accepting her challenge for a match.

Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo on AEW Dynamite

Even before the match officially started, Andrade hit a top rope Tornado on Darby Allin to gain an early advantage. The Andrade Family Office chief then dropped the former TNT Champion face-first onto the timekeeper's table.

Allin then brought out his skateboard to attack the former NXT Champion as they continued brawling on the outside. Andrade then dropped Darby Allin on top of steel steps, after which he finally entered the ring. Allin also somehow made his into the squared circle as the match started.

During the commercial break, the Mexican star dominated the proceedings on AEW Dynamite as he continued to attack the 29-year old performer. Andrade El Idolo then unleashed multiple elbows on Allin as the latter struggled to fight back. Back from the commercial break, the former TNT Champion delivered a Code Red on his opponent out of nowhere for a close count.

Darby Allin and Andrade then began trading slaps, but the latter took him down with a fierce shot. The former NXT Champion tried using a belt to attack Darby Allin, but the referee took it away just in time.

The two performers went to the top rope, from where Allin delivered a jaw-dropping Crucifix, after which he locked in the Fujiwara armbar. The Andrade Family Office then made some timely interference, allowing the former WWE star to execute a Hammerlock DDT on his opponent for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Darby Allin

Grade - B+

Post-match, Andrade Family Office attacked Sting and Allin, after which The Hardy Boyz came out to their rescue. Jeff Hardy took to the top rope, from where he hit a Swanton Bomb on Isiah Kassidy.

This week's AEW Dynamite was a great show from top to bottom, featuring several memorable matches and Toni Storm's debut. The standout match of the night was Bryan Danielson's fight with Wheeler Yuta, which turned out to be a star-making moment for the latter.

Grade - B +

