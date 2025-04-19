AEW star Toni Storm suddenly kisses former WWE personality on TV

Toni Storm arguably has the most unique gimmick in AEW. The Timeless persona has led the New Zealand-born star to incredible heights in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In the latest episode of AEW Collision, Kris Statlander teamed up with Julia Hart to battle the unlikely duo of Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron. Interestingly, Toni Storm was on commentary during this contest, as she wanted to keep an eye on Statlander and Mone, two of the remaining three participants in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

While making her way to the commentary desk, The Timeless Superstar performed an unusual act that left the crowd stunned. As Luther carefully carried Storm to her spot, the 29-year-old star leaned in to give a kiss to her fellow commentator for the night, Tony Schiavone.

Fans on social media had several hilarious responses to the intimate moment between Tony and Toni. Several X/Twitter users made a reference to Toni Storm's real-life husband, Juice Robinson, stating he would not be too happy about Tony Schiavone getting close to his wife.

Toni Storm's challenger at AEW All In Texas is set to be determined soon

Toni Storm is set to battle the winner of the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW All In: Texas. The tournament has been a success so far, with only two matches remaining in the competition.

In the upcoming episode of Collision, Kris Statlander will clash with Jamie Hayter to determine the second finalist of the tournament. The winner of this contest will go on to face Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing 2025. The Boss qualified for the finals by defeating Julia Hart and Athena.

It would be intriguing to see who Tony Khan picks as Toni Storm's opponent for All Elite Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view of the year. Considering how dominant she has been over the past year, The CEO seems like the most probable choice who to win The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and battle The Timeless Superstar in Texas.

