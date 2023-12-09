AEW star has two-word reaction to Braun Strowman's heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

A wrestling veteran, currently signed with AEW, recently reacted to Braun Strowman's tribute to the Late Bray Wyatt with a two-word message. The veteran in question is Mark Henry.

The Monster Among Men debuted on the main roster of the Stamford-based company in 2015 as the fourth member of The Wyatt Family. The faction, which included Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper (Lt. Brodie Lee), and Erick Rowan, was already running roughshod over the WWE, and Strowman's entry further added weight to it. The 40-year-old spent a year with the Wyatt Family and then went his separate way as a singles wrestler.

During a recent interview with News18, the former Universal Champion talked about the role played by the leader of The Wyatt Family in his wrestling career:

“Oh, I wouldn’t be where I am in my career or life without that man. He did so much for me as far as in the business of teaching me to navigate my way through this crazy industry. He taught me how to be a better performer in the ring. But the most that I take away from my time with Bray Wyatt and the eight years that I got to spend with him was to be a better person. He’s one of the greatest human beings that has ever stepped foot on this earth. When you see this scary character and stuff like that, the ‘FIEND’ and everything that Bray Wyatt’s done, if you get to meet the man that was behind the mask — to say, a family man never met a stranger, and kind to everyone, and something that I aspire to be,” Strowman said. [H/t Wrestlelamia.com]

Strowman, who is out due to injury, added that his return to the ring will not be just for him but will be for Wyatt.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry took notice of Braun Strowman's tribute to Wyatt and wrote:

"Wow honorable!"

Braun Strowman says his leg is 15% paralyzed; talks about how heartbreaking injury has affected his career

Braun Strowman made his last WWE appearance in May 2023, after which he suffered a neck injury and underwent fusion surgery.

In the interview with News18, the 40-year-old said his leg had been 15% paralyzed during his entire career, and after getting the neck surgery, he would be a little more cautious. Braun Strowman also added confidently that he has successfully dealt with injuries in the past and will do it again this time:

"I’ll be a little more cautious thinking because now that I have some hardware and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, I don’t know, I’m crazy. I’ve worked around the injuries. As I said earlier, my left leg is 15% paralyzed and it has been my entire career. I don’t make excuses. I get it done. So we’re going to get it done."

