Braun Strowman says WWE moment almost made him cry happy tears (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman recently recalled how he became emotional on his return to WWE after more than a year away.

Strowman received his release from WWE on June 2, 2021, after eight years with the company. On the September 5, 2022, episode of RAW, The Monster of All Monsters returned in front of an excited Kansas City crowd.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman explained how much the moment meant to him:

"It was amazing. I never wanted to leave, but business is business. You could see when I came back out, the pop was so big in Kansas City that night, just like a random RAW crowd that had no idea the monster was coming home. You could see on my face, I was holding back happy tears because I was just so glad to be home." [0:42 – 1:04]

What happened on Braun Strowman's WWE return?

In the days leading up to the September 5, 2022, episode of RAW, reports emerged that Braun Strowman was in talks with WWE about returning.

The speculation turned out to be accurate when the one-time Universal Champion's music hit during an eight-man tag team match.

Strowman marched to the ring before staring down Chad Gable. In a crowd-popping sequence of events, the former Wyatt Family member attacked Gable, Otis, Los Lotharios, The New Day, and The Street Profits.

In early 2023, the 40-year-old formed a tag team of his own with Ricochet before undergoing neck surgery in June.

