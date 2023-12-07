Braun Strowman reveals what happened to his Greatest Royal Rumble WWE title (Exclusive)

WWE star Braun Strowman recently shed light on the possible whereabouts of the Greatest Royal Rumble title he won in 2018.

At WWE's first major premium live event in Saudi Arabia, The Monster of All Monsters outlasted 49 other superstars to win a 50-man Royal Rumble. Following the match, he celebrated in the ring with a special green title.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman said WWE likely stored the championship in a memorabilia warehouse:

"I haven't seen it. That's probably in the archives of WWE somewhere in that giant warehouse of nostalgia that hopefully they turn into a Hall of Fame or some kind of walkthrough where you can see all the crazy stuff because, man, that warehouse has some memorabilia in it." [1:53 – 2:09]

How Braun Strowman won the Greatest Royal Rumble

While Royal Rumble matches usually consist of 30 people, the Greatest Royal Rumble included a record-breaking 50 participants.

Braun Strowman entered the match from the number 41 spot. During his 22-minute appearance, the former Wyatt Family member eliminated 13 people en route to winning the over-the-top encounter.

Strowman's elimination tally broke the record of 12 set by Roman Reigns in 2014. Brock Lesnar also eliminated 13 people in the 2020 Royal Rumble, meaning he now holds the record alongside Strowman.

Another memorable moment occurred in the final half-hour when 39th entrant Titus O'Neil tripped during his entrance. The former Prime Time Player slid underneath the ring and narrowly avoided hitting his head on the ring apron.

