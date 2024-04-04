AEW star urges Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement for massive rematch

AEW star Evil Uno has urged the legendary duo of Bret ''The Hitman'' Hart and Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement for one final match

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels last wrestled together at the Survivor Series 1997 Premium Live Event, where the former was sc**wed out of the WWF Title. The infamous incident is now referred to as the Montreal S**wjob.

In a recent interview with Joe Pearl of Fightful, Evil Uno spoke about his desire to see HBK and The Hitman ''settle it'' in a one-on-one match in Canada.

"Let’s do Bret and Shawn again. I don’t care if you’re in your 50s or 60s, let’s just do it again. Let’s do it in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada in front of 200 people, 250, don’t tell the fire code marshalls. Let’s settle it in Canada!" he said.

The Montreal match has been referenced several times and was one of the first times when a real-life incident cast its shadow inside the ring.

In 1997, Bret Hart was on his way out of the Stamford-based promotion as he had signed a deal with World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The legendary wrestler was the WWF Champion at the time, and Vince McMahon desperately wanted the former to drop the title at Survivor Series.

However, due to his real-life issues with Shawn Michaels and the fact that his final match in the company was scheduled to take place in his home country, Canada, Hart offered to lose at a later date or forfeit the championship.

However, McMahon hatched a plan to ensure The Hitman lost the title at Survivor Series. During the match, HBK locked Hart in a Sharpshooter, and all of a sudden, referee Earl Hebner called for the bell. McMahon who was at ringside immediately ordered the ring keeper to ring the ball as Michaels and Hebner dashed backstage.

The infamous incident established Vince McMahon as an on-screen 'authority figure', and it also resulted in a feud and a match featuring Hart and Vince at Wrestlemania 26.

Tony Khan thought CM Punk - Young Bucks beef was like Shawn Michaels - Bret Hart

The beef between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart was legendary, and some people still reference it today, including AEW President Tony Khan.

During a recent discussion on Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer said that he had spoken about the issues between The Young Bucks and CM Punk to Khan, and the AEW honcho compared it to HBK vs. The Hitman.

"That is an issue; even a night before Brawl Out, Garrett and I talked to Tony [Khan], and we brought this up, he thought it was cool! I don't know if it was like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels thing, but that's what he said; he says, 'You like a little tension where fans don't know if it's real or not!' He answered that, but I brought it up because I sure as hell knew there were problems," Dave said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

The real-life feud had several repercussions in AEW, including a scathing press conference by Punk in 2022. The Voice of The Voiceless made his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion last year.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Should Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart have a rematch? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion