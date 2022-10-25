"Might not get the chance to say some of these things in public again" - WWE veteran backs CM Punk's AEW media scrum tirade

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk's post-All Out verbal tirade has been the talk of wrestling town over the past few weeks. WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes that the former world champion had legitimate reasons for his actions.

The Second City Saint's verbal tirade saw him blaming Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks for many backstage issues within the promotion. This further resulted in a brawl involving The Elite and The Second City Saint and led to the suspension of the wrestlers.

Speaking about the incident on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette backed up Punk's actions at the AEW media scrum. The former wrestling manager stated that The Second City Saint had enough reason to be angry with the promotion and speculated that Punk thought this was the best time to lash out.

"He had to know that that it [Punk's arm] was in some way damaged. And you think he is sitting there at fu*king midnight or whatever it was in Chicago going 'All right I have put up with these motherf***ers. I have tried to talk to them and I have tried to talk to Tony [Khan] about it. I've done this business for these people, I've brought these eyeballs on this company for these people. I have put up with these children and now I am f***ing probably hurt and I am tired, and I am old and I work with children. And you know what? I might not get the chance to say some of these things in public again that need to be said, so here we go, give me some muffins.'" [5:00 - 5:45]

As of now, Punk is still recovering from an arm injury. He is expected to return to action by the end of this year.

A former WWE Champion recently slammed CM Punk's rant at the AEW media scrum

Four-time WWE Champion Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on the infamous CM Punk incident at All Out.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran stated that despite him understanding Punk's emotions, it was still not advisable to go off on a rant during the media scrum.

"It's tough because I understand why he was upset... but the way he acted at the press conference, I don't think was very professional."

As a result of the backstage brawl, Punk was stripped of his AEW World Title, which he won at All Out after defeating Jon Moxley. The Elite were also stripped of their Trios Titles. Ace Steel, who was also said to be involved in the brawl, was reportedly released from the company a few days ago.

It remains to be seen when the four men will return to AEW programming and what lies ahead for the former champions.

