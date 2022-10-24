Ever since his AEW All Out media scrum rant, CM Punk has been possibly one of the most polarizing individuals in the promotion. Former 5-time WWE Champion Kurt Angle has now given his take on the veteran's infamous rant.

Despite their reputation in professional wrestling, Angle and Punk have never been in a match together. The Voice of the Voiceless made his jump to WWE around the time the Wrestling Machine left for TNA, and so they've never gone toe-to-toe in the ring.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE World Champion weighed in on Punk's All Out media scrum:

"Vince would've lost his s***," Angle said. "I don't know CM Punk enough to say what kind of person he is... I'd be willing to just say he's a good guy but what he did at that press conference was inexcusable."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum https://t.co/QaNjTlJjUq

Angle continued, however, sharing some sympathy for the former AEW World Champion:

"It's tough because I understand why he was upset... but the way he acted at the press conference, I don't think was very professional."

At this stage, it seems like CM Punk's future in AEW might just be over. There have been increasing rumors of Tony Khan reportedly opting to buy out the rest of his contract and release him.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

WWE legend Dutch Mantell claims that Tony Khan's insistence on befriending his talent resulted in CM Punk's AEW All Out media scrum

The AEW All Out media scrum is still being discussed, even after nearly two months have passed. Unfortunately, the situation has seemingly brought far more negative attention towards AEW, especially due to how it's been handled since.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager CM Punk's AEW tenure might came crashing down, but I'll never downplay the excellence of his run.



The match catalogue, the promos and the stories he told with so many different people. Lightning in a bottle. CM Punk's AEW tenure might came crashing down, but I'll never downplay the excellence of his run.The match catalogue, the promos and the stories he told with so many different people. Lightning in a bottle. https://t.co/sTmYVvhkBG

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell noted that the media scrum was a poor look for both Tony Khan and Punk:

"That's not a good look for the company. It's not a good look for Tony. It's not a good look for CM Punk. So I think he needs to crack down and quit trying to be friends with these guys if that's what he's trying to do." (4:39 - 5: 22)

Only time will tell whether or not CM Punk remains with AEW or if he unfortunately parts ways with the promotion after a well-received run.

Could there still be a way forward for Punk, or will he have to walk away like he did 8 years ago?

Poll : 0 votes