Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently advised Tony Khan that if he wants to restore the AEW locker room harmony, he should stop trying to be friends with his employees.

All Elite President has been very hands-on with the company and has maintained a friendly relationship with some of his employees. But that approach has seemingly backfired, especially since the now-infamous backstage fracas between CM Punk w/Ace Steel and The Elite at the All Out media scrum.

The head honcho even caught flak from some fans and wrestling veterans when he didn't intervene during The Straight Edge Superstar's notorious tirade last month.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Mantell advised Mr. Khan to 'quit trying to be friends' with his hirelings to avoid another travesty:

"It goes back to Tony [Khan], I think trying to be friends with some of these guys. And it never works out because the inmates end up running the asylum, and he's got to deal with all the aftermath. Like CM Punk doing that scrum interview and Tony sitting right beside him, and he would say something detrimental...and Tony agreeing with him."

Mantell continued:

"That's not a good look for the company. It's not a good look for Tony. It's not a good look for CM Punk. So I think he needs to crack down and quit trying to be friends with these guys if that's what he's trying to do." (4:39 - 5: 22)

CM Punk and AEW President Tony Khan are on the brink of parting ways

In the wake of Ace Steel's alleged AEW departure due to his involvement in a backstage quarrel, the uncertainty over his real-life friend CM Punk is looming large.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that AEW is potentially planning to buy out the remainder of Punk's contract. However, there is said to be a hold-up over the non-compete period, which has fueled massive rumors of The Second City Saint returning to WWE.

CM Punk is arguably the biggest box office draw for AEW, and it would be a crying shame if the company lets him go, especially when Triple H is on a rampant signing spree.

Interestingly, sources say that WWE could be open to doing business with the Chicago native again, but in the right setting.

