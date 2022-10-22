Surprising backstage details on whether Triple H will bring back CM Punk to WWE if he leaves AEW - Reports

Intriguing details have emerged on whether WWE has completely shut the doors on a potential return for CM Punk in the future.

In the wake of AEW referencing Punk via ROH montage on Dynamite this week, Dave Meltzer reported that Tony Khan is looking to buy out his remaining contract. However, Meltzer also learned that the company has been fretting over potential WWE interest, which is currently thwarting CM Punk's imminent departure.

There appears to be a hold-up over the non-compete period, which has alluded to the 43-year-old possibly returning to his old stomping grounds. Fightful Select has provided insight into how some within WWE backstage feel about the unprecedented situation with the Chicago native's uncertain future.

The sources they spoke to have asserted that Vince McMahon wouldn't be interested in bringing back his former employee, especially after his notorious tirade at the media scrum.

However, they believe Triple H and the new regime would open the door to doing business with The Second City Saint in 'the right situation, the right money, and the right creative.'

The Game is said to be dead set on creating compelling programming, and Punk's return could help them achieve that.

- @FightfulSelect According to one WWE source “Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything.CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW,” According to one WWE source “Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW,”- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/pDNt7j5irL

Interestingly, the same source believes The Straight Edge Superstar may not get a full-time deal as he had initially inked with AEW.

But it all hangs on whether CM Punk has any urge to work with the sports entertainment juggernaut again.

Though nothing is set in stone yet, the two-time AEW World Champion may not be required to work if he gets a contract buyout.

