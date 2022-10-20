Former WWE Superstar reportedly 'surprised' by Tony Khan's decision to release him from AEW

Recently released AEW star Ace Steel was reportedly surprised at the decision made by Tony Khan to remove him.

Steel was absent from AEW events since his involvement in the infamous "Brawl Out", which also included his good friend CM Punk and the company's EVPs, The Elite.

All this changed earlier this week when Dave Meltzer announced on Wrestling Observer Radio that Steel had been released by the company, marking the first piece of major news surrounding the incident in weeks.

However, the decision reportedly came as a shock to Ace Steel, as Meltzer wrote on the F4W Online Board.

"Nope, he actually thought the opposite [that he would remain with AEW] and was surprised," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T Cultaholic).

Steel had recently posted a clip of "Freedom" from The Blues Brothers on his Instagram story, suggesting that he had already come to terms with being released. But it seems as if he didn't expect to be on the unemployed list so early.

Could the rest of the suspended parties return to AEW soon?

With Ace Steel gone, what does the future hold for CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks? Steel's release has led many to speculate that the other suspended parties will soon be eased back on to AEW programming.

This speculation was further fueled on the most recent episode of Dynamite, where The Elite were mentioned by name for the first time since All Out by commentator Tony Schiavone during the Trios Championship match.

CM Punk was also shown for the first time since All Out in the video package before Chris Jericho wrestled Dalton Castle, highlighting him as one of the men who has held the ROH World Championship.

Punk will likely not be on TV any time soon unfortunately, as he is currently healing from an arm injury he suffered at All Out in his match with Jon Moxley.

