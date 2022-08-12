"I don't buy into the idea of trusting the process" - Top AEW star vows to prove himself in Tony Khan's promotion

Ricky Starks, who has largely been underutilized on the AEW roster, recently commented on his status and plans going forward.

AEW has a roster that many fans have called "bloated," and as such many stars have been lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, with only around 2 hours of TV time per week, AEW only has so much time to showcase their talent-filled roster. Despite this, many fans haven't let up on their criticism of the promotion's booking, likely due to not seeing their favorite stars in action.

During a recent interview on Drive Time with DeRusha, Ricky Starks opened up on his plans going forward within AEW, boldly claiming that his time has arrived.

"I can't tell you how many times I've heard, 'Your time is coming, be patient. Your time is coming. You're the future.' I don't buy into that idea. I don't buy into the idea of 'trusting the process.' I don't buy into the idea of leaving it up to somebody else. I've busted my behind to get to where I'm at and I've done it all on my own merit," Starks proclaimed.

Ricky Starks @starkmanjones Any company, industry, platform would be lucky to have me. Any company, industry, platform would be lucky to have me. https://t.co/FK8xk7Ro9d

Starks continued, urging fans not to take their eyes off of him as he builds his way up in AEW.

"The idea that I now have to wait for somebody else to allow me the time or whatnot, I don't agree with it. At this moment, yes, this is my time to show 'you've been missing out for the past two years.' If you haven't gotten on board with Ricky Starks, this is the time now." (H/T: Fightful)

With a well-received performance during the most recent Dynamite, Ricky Starks seems to be well on his way to an incredible push within the company.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show results via this link.

Starks hinted at a career in Hollywood, if things somehow don't pan out in AEW

Initially being a leading member of the now-defunct Team Taz, Ricky Starks unfortunately suffered a neck injury just as he was gaining momentum. The injury was so severe that the star nearly had to retire. However, his quick recovery paid off, leading to an FCW reign and what seems to be a singles push.

Continuing in the same interview, the star noted that even if he didn't make it to wrestling, he'd succeed in Hollywood.

"If you still don't want to, that's okay, I'm going to be alright at the end of the day. Regardless of wherever I end up in my life, Hollywood and things of that nature, I'm gonna be good. That's the type of confidence I instilled in myself because I have the proof. The proof is in the pudding, I can back it up," Starks said. (H/T: Fightful)

jo 🦋 @vintagecowboy no words, just ricky starks dancing to beyonce no words, just ricky starks dancing to beyonce https://t.co/LPYUgQLZIA

Ricky Starks clearly doesn't lack confidence, and with numerous comparisons to The Rock, the rising star could just follow the Most Electrifying Entertainer into Hollywood. But could he pick up a World Championship or two along the way?

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil