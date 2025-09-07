  • home icon
AEW star walks away in frustration following big loss to Jon Moxley

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 07, 2025 00:53 GMT
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website and Triller TV's Official livestream of Collision]

Jon Moxley has taken a major win to open AEW Collision tonight. However, his opponent didn’t take it well, as he walked out of the venue in frustration after saying a few words.

Over the past two weeks, Moxley has been in a feud of sorts with Daniel Garcia. The former TNT Champion has stepped up to the leader of the Death Riders, with many of the company's stars being out of action. After losing to him last week on Dynamite, Garcia got his rematch, but lightning struck twice.

Jon Moxley has been trying to get Garcia to bring his A-game and has been dropping hints about wanting him in his faction. He even briefly approached The Red Death before one of his recent matches, seemingly offering him advice.

also-read-trending Trending

Their match this week ended the same way as their previous one, with Jon Moxley able to steal the win with a roll-up pin. It wasn't a convincing win, but it was still a loss for Garcia. Post-match, the 26-year-old's frustrations boiled over as he even pushed away his friend, Matt Menard.

Tony Schiavone approached him and briefly interviewed him about his thoughts. He grabbed the mic and spoke his mind, saying that although he has enjoyed his time in AEW, with its ups and downs, he felt he had yet to prove something substantial.

"The thing is, you've been watching me for the past five years. And you know, when I fall, I don't make mistakes. When I fall, I get back up, just like all these people, and just like people at home. When I fall, I get back up...And it's been a really good five years, but sometimes good just ain't good enough," Garcia said. [0:01-0:39]
This could be Jon Moxley's plan, as he can pounce on an already vulnerable Daniel Garcia and get him to join the Death Riders for a change. This would be a full-circle moment, since Moxley has always thought highly of Garcia.

