Jon Moxley suddenly approaches major AEW star during Collision 

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 31, 2025 00:32 GMT
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website and Zak Knight's X handle]

Jon Moxley suddenly appeared tonight to begin this week's edition of AEW Collision. He abruptly approached a major star right before his scheduled match.

A few days ago, on Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion faced off against Daniel Garcia. It was a close match between the two, but Moxley was able to steal the win with an inside cradle. Post-match, things got tense between the two as it looked like the leader of the Death Riders was trying to whisper something into Garcia's ear, but he was not having any of it.

The former TNT Champion expressed his frustration over losing to Jon Moxley. He was one of those who stood against the faction over the past year, and now it was his turn to step up, with many of the big names being out of action.

To begin AEW Collision tonight, Daniel Garcia came out for his match against Blake Christian. To everyone's surprise, The Purveyor of Violence suddenly appeared on the ring apron and approached Garcia. He briefly came out, said a few words to him, and walked out of the venue.

After Moxley left, Daniel Garcia went through with the match and was able to score a win tonight. After choking out Blake Christian with a Guillotine Headlock, he hit him with a Spike Piledriver.

This situation between him and Jon Moxley is interesting because it doesn't seem like the latter is harboring any strong emotions towards him. Moxley might actually be trying to get on his good side and possibly recruit him into the Death Riders. Garcia has not been in the best of conditions lately, as he appears to be holding in some anger. It remains to be seen where this storyline will lead.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
