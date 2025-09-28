AEW star walks out mid-match on Collision; but there's a twist

A major AEW star attempted to walk out during their match tonight on Collision. They ended up being stopped from doing this, which ultimately resulted in them scoring a win.Moments ago, the Acclaimed had their reunion of sorts in the ring. This was their first match together since January. Around that time, the group officially split up, and both Anthony Bowens and Max Caster began their careers as AEW singles competitors.For a few weeks now, wrestling veteran Jerry Lynn has been trying to reunite these former AEW Tag Team Champions, as neither of them has found success on their own. He hoped they would put all grudges aside if he forced them to team up, and they were booked for a match against The Swirl.This was an interesting contest as neither one of them wanted to play the team game. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson were taking complete advantage of this and controlled the momentum of the match. Eventually, Bowens grew too frustrated as Caster wasn't tagging him in, so he tried walking out of the match. He couldn't get far as Lynn came out, told him off, and forced him to rejoin the match. The Five-Tool Player reluctantly went back to ringside and still showed no interest in helping his former tag team partner. Eventually, he was blindsided by Blake, and this led to him getting more involved in the contest.He did not tag into the match and instead did his part from outside the ring. He ended up striking Lee Johnson, the legal man, with a Mollywop, and this helped Max Caster easily roll him up for the win.Both men continued to bicker as neither one of them could acknowledge who should be given credit for their win. These two AEW stars are far from an official reunion.