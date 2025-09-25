Popular AEW duo set to join forces after 269 days

By Debangshu Nath
Published Sep 25, 2025 10:57 GMT
A big match has been announced for this week. (Image via AEW Facebook)
A big match has been announced for this week. (Image via AEW Facebook)

The AEW World Tag Team Championship is currently held by Brodido (Brody King and Bandido). They won these titles at Forbidden Door 2025 by defeating former champions Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin and FTR.

Ad

Throughout All Elite Wrestling's history, the AEW World Tag Team Championship has been held by several talented duos. The Young Bucks have the most number of reigns. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page once held the title for close to 230 days. Several years back, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) had a World Tag Team Champion reign that lasted for 140 days.

The Acclaimed are no longer a tag team. Both Bowens and Caster are individual performers. They last teamed up 269 days ago at Fight for the Fallen, where they lost to The Hurt Syndicate. Interestingly, they are going to team up once again on Collision this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the 13th September episode of Collision, Bowens and Caster saved wrestling veteran Jerry Lynn from an attack by The Swirl (Blake Christian and Lee Johnson). Tony Khan recently announced that the former Acclaimed and Swirl will lock horns this week.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

"#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max Saturday, 9/27 @PlatinumMax/@Bowens_Official vs The Swirl After @_BlakeChristian + @BigShottyLee attacked @itsjerrylynn in Philly, Anthony Bowens + Max Caster fought them off! Max + Anthony reunite to fight vs The Swirl THIS SATURDAY!" wrote Khan.
Ad
Ad

AEW star Max Caster after The Acclaimed disbanded

The Acclaimed officially disbanded in January this year at Maximum Carnage. After their split, Max Caster shared his thoughts on the situation.

"Yeah, The Acclaimed is done. i'm just trying to grow as a person, and Anthony Bowens and Bill Gunn, they're not ready to grow, but everybody's at different stages of their lives, and you gotta understand that, but I knew that going into this speech today." said Caster.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former AEW World Tag Team champions.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications