Popular AEW duo set to join forces after 269 days

The AEW World Tag Team Championship is currently held by Brodido (Brody King and Bandido). They won these titles at Forbidden Door 2025 by defeating former champions Bobby Lashley &amp; Shelton Benjamin and FTR. Throughout All Elite Wrestling's history, the AEW World Tag Team Championship has been held by several talented duos. The Young Bucks have the most number of reigns. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega and &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page once held the title for close to 230 days. Several years back, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) had a World Tag Team Champion reign that lasted for 140 days. The Acclaimed are no longer a tag team. Both Bowens and Caster are individual performers. They last teamed up 269 days ago at Fight for the Fallen, where they lost to The Hurt Syndicate. Interestingly, they are going to team up once again on Collision this week. On the 13th September episode of Collision, Bowens and Caster saved wrestling veteran Jerry Lynn from an attack by The Swirl (Blake Christian and Lee Johnson). Tony Khan recently announced that the former Acclaimed and Swirl will lock horns this week. &quot;#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max Saturday, 9/27 @PlatinumMax/@Bowens_Official vs The Swirl After @_BlakeChristian + @BigShottyLee attacked @itsjerrylynn in Philly, Anthony Bowens + Max Caster fought them off! Max + Anthony reunite to fight vs The Swirl THIS SATURDAY!&quot; wrote Khan. AEW star Max Caster after The Acclaimed disbanded The Acclaimed officially disbanded in January this year at Maximum Carnage. After their split, Max Caster shared his thoughts on the situation. &quot;Yeah, The Acclaimed is done. i'm just trying to grow as a person, and Anthony Bowens and Bill Gunn, they're not ready to grow, but everybody's at different stages of their lives, and you gotta understand that, but I knew that going into this speech today.&quot; said Caster. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former AEW World Tag Team champions.