7-time WWE champion responds to AEW icon Kenny Omega's divisive TKO comments

Kenny Omega has been making headlines recently over his recent comments on a multi-time Champion. Another 7-time WWE Champion recently responded to Kenny's statements in a hilarious way on X. Kenny has been out of action ever since he got brutally assaulted by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite few weeks ago. He had to be stretchered out of the arena following the assault. Amidst his hiatus, the Best Bout Machine has been the talk of the town for his comments on TNA Legend Gail Kim. Gail Kim recently made some comments regarding AEW star Riho. She commented on her size and even called her wrestling attire inappropriate. Omega shared his opinion on Kim's comments stating that she's trying to gain a favour with TKO by criticising Riho.Former 3-time Cruiserweight Champion Hurricane aka Shane Helms had a hilarious response to Kenny Omega's statement. He shared a meme on his X account hilariously asking that if people are actually getting TKO gift baskets. Fans loved to see this reaction from Hurricane. It's great to see wrestlers take a stand for each other online. Gail Kim responded to the statements made by Kenny OmegaAfter Kenny Omega called out the former TNA Knockouts Champion Gail Kim for her criticism of Riho, everyone was talking about this controversy. Kim took to X to clear the air about her statements.She quoted Kenny's statements and asked if he was referring to her. She claimed that her statements were being misinterpreted and went on to clarify the controversy. &quot;And if you’re not talking about me then I’ll apologize but with all the tribalistic crazies out yesterday misinterpreting things, I was yes, assuming so.&quot; she said.Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSMELINKAnd if you’re not talking about me then I’ll apologize but with all the tribalistic crazies out yesterday misinterpreting things, I was yes, assuming so.She further stated:&quot;If you're trying to beat around the bush and misinterpret things like the rest of the yahoos, let me clarify that you are wrong.&quot;Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSMELINKIf you’re trying to beat around the bush and misinterpret things like the rest of the yahoos, let me clarify that you are wrong.It will be interesting to see if Kenny Omega Will respond to these statements from Gail Kim.