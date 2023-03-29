AEW star wants 2-time Intercontinental Champion to end Roman Reigns' historic run in WWE

AEW star and wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett has expressed his desire for two-time Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes to end Roman Reigns' historic title run in WWE by defeating him at WrestleMania 39.

The main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2 will see Reigns defending his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Rhodes, who won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble to earn a shot. According to Jarrett, it would benefit everyone involved if Cody Rhodes were to defeat and end Roman Reigns' historic title run.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett said that if Reigns refuses to "do the honors" of putting Rhodes over, it could hurt his credibility as a top star in the company.

"There's only one finish. If Roman didn't do the honors, I truly believe it would hurt Roman worse than it would hurt Cody... To me, it's a no-brainer," Jarrett said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Roman Reigns has been on an incredible run as Universal Champion, dominating his opponents and cementing himself as one of the top stars in WWE.

The match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is highly anticipated. Fans are eager to see if the latter can dethrone the "Head of the Table" and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Cody Rhodes might have an AEW reference on his WrestleMania 39 in-ring gear

Cody Rhodes will reportedly pay tribute to his journey in professional wrestling at WrestleMania 39 by featuring references to his former promotion, AEW, in his in-ring gear.

Apart from his gear, the belt he will wear includes engravings of the initials from promotions he has been a part of, including All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and the 2018 pay-per-view All In.

This choice of belt serves as a tribute to his journey, which saw him tour the independent circuit before co-founding AEW with Tony Khan and The Elite.

