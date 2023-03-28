Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 in-ring gear to have an AEW reference - Reports

As Cody Rhodes gears up for his WrestleMania 39 match against Roman Reigns, reports have surfaced that his in-ring gear will feature a reference to his former promotion, AEW.

The American Nightmare will perhaps partake in the biggest match of his life at WrestleMania 39 when he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Rhodes, who made his return to the company last year at the same stage, will be looking to conquer his father, Dusty Rhodes' unfulfilled legacy.

The former TNT Champion shared a photo of the belt on social media, revealing that it features references to some of the promotions he has been a part of. According to Fightful Select, the weight belt includes engravings of initials from All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and the 2018 pay-per-view All In.

Rhodes' choice of belt served as a tribute to his wrestling journey, which saw him tour the independent circuit before co-founding All Elite Wrestling with Tony Khan and The Elite. The belt also reflects Cody Rhodes' slogan of "finish the story," as he aims to win the world title that eluded his father.

Whether it's a sign of things to come or simply a nod to his past, Rhodes' gear is sure to be a talking point among wrestling fans in the lead-up to the big event.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes' heartwarming message to Cody Rhodes ahead of his WrestleMania bout

Despite working in rival companies, Cody Rhodes received a heartwarming message from his brother Dustin Rhodes ahead of his highly anticipated main event match at WrestleMania.

Cody posted a tweet expressing that he feels alone but not entirely, to which the AEW star replied with words of encouragement to his brother. The erstwhile Goldust stated that Cody was not alone despite him having to fight alone.

Rhodes' determination to leave a lasting impact on the wrestling industry is sure to be on full display in his highly anticipated match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

