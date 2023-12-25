AEW star wants to battle Chris Jericho before his retirement

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest and most tenured wrestling stars of all time. That rich legacy of The Ocho has sparked interest in an AEW star who wants to have a one-on-one battle with him before Jericho's time was up.

The former Le Champion has been wrestling for over 30 years in numerous promotions such as WCW, WWE, NJPW, and his current home ground, AEW. Moreover, he helped begin the All Elite revolution, being among the company's first few sign ups in 2019.

Jericho has carved out a legendary career that has spanned over three decades. This naturally meant he would be a dream opponent for any star. This is the same with current AEW star, Jay Lethal, who has never faced Jericho in singles action.

He appeared on Sign It Live, where he mentioned that he would like to have an one-on-one match with the former AEW World Champion before it was time for him to hang up the boots.

"Dream opponents? I would love to step into the ring with Chris Jericho at some point before he retires. I don't know how much longer Jericho is going to keep going, but I'd like to step into the ring with him before it's over." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Wrestling veteran names Chris Jericho for an AEW managerial position

Apart from his rich in-ring acumen, Chris Jericho has also been regarded for his creative genius and character evolution over the years. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believed that and suggested Jericho be slotted into a managerial position down the line.

He discussed the same with Teddy Long on the recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, who further added that Jericho should be in charge of talent relations alongside WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

"He’s the smartest guy in this business. Him and Jake 'The Snake' should be in charge of talent relations. I’ve known him for many, many years, he doesn’t take any s**t. As Bill was saying, he’s one of the smartest guys in this business."

The Ocho could surely consider that as an option after he is officially done with his wrestling career, contributing his immense experience towards the development of stars of the next generation.

