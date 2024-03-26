AEW star wants to "beat up" Logan Paul

Both WWE and AEW have placed celebrities in the ring, but few have gotten a greater reaction than Logan Paul. The 28-year-old YouTube sensation has made a major impact in the Stamford-based company and is currently the United States Champion.

Meanwhile, AEW star Johnny TV (aka John Morrison/Johnny Elite) has been continuing his years-long quest to seek challenges across the wrestling world. The former WWE Superstar has been competing on All Elite TV, ROH, and in various independent promotions lately, but he likes the idea of squaring off with celebrities.

Johnny TV entered the boxing ring in April last year against YouTuber Harley Morenstein, who became famous on the Epic Meal Time channel. More recently, social media star-turned-boxer KSI claimed he could defeat the former John Morrison in a boxing match.

In a recent interview with Monopoly Events, Johnny TV addressed KSI's claim, confidently declaring that the YouTuber wouldn't be able to touch him:

"I don't even know if I could fight him. I'd either have to cut weight or he'd have to come up, but there's no way that dude can touch me. I'm bigger than him, stronger than him, quicker than him. He could box for 10 years and not touch me. He's a YouTube celebrity guy. I'm a pro athlete. I'm a professional wrestler," said Johnny.

KSI is the co-owner of Prime, a sports drink company, alongside WWE's Logan Paul. Johnny TV also expressed interest in beating up the United States Champion:

"Logan Paul would be fun to beat up." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

KSI and Paul have faced each other in the boxing ring on two occasions, with the first ending in a draw and KSI claiming a split-decision victory in the second.

AEW star calls Logan Paul the biggest loser he's ever seen

Johnny TV isn't the only AEW talent itching to take a swing at Logan Paul. The Maverick has gotten under the skin of both his coworkers and rival talent, including "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard.

Menard recently took to X and, for no apparent reason, claimed that he would "kick Jake Paul's a**." Jake is Logan Paul's brother, and unlike Logan, he's a professional boxer boasting a current record of 9-1.

Daddy Magic posted his challenge last month, then followed up by calling the current United States Champion the biggest loser he'd ever seen:

It's unclear what brought this feud on, but since Menard and Paul are in different promotions, it's unlikely that fans will get to see them settle the beef in the ring. However, it's possible that Daddy Magic could face Jake Paul in a boxing match outside the confines of AEW.

